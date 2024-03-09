Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 1.3%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.45 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.08). 61,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 517,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.05).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Price Performance

About Team17 Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.