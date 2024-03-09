Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

