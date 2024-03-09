Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

