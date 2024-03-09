The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $298.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.34. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $294.70 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

