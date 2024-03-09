The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $107.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.1 %

DSGX stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

