The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

