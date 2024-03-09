The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

