TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 2.3%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.35). 37,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 116,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.34).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,605.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.14.

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider John Goold acquired 50,000 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,230.36). 45.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

