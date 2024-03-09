THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 15,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. THK had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $567.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

