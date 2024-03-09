Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,071 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $46.53 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.