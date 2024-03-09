Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

