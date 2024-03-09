Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,082 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.30.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.