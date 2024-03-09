Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 15,788 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $18.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

