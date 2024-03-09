Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1,184.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

THFF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

