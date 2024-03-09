Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

