Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $463,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NOV were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

