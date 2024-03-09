Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $477,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 445.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 41.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,094 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

