Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.