Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

