Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $76.24 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

