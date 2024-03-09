Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,547 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

