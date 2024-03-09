Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 3.5 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,041,260 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

