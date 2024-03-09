Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,401 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

