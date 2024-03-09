Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

SWX stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

