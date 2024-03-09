Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

CareDx Trading Down 1.3 %

CareDx stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

About CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

