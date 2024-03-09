Trexquant Investment LP Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

