Trexquant Investment LP Has $546,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

