Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 620,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 102,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

