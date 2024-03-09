Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,600 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,289.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

