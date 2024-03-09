Trexquant Investment LP Takes $525,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 112.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 100.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -209.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

