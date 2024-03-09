TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

