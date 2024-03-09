Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Up 3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 3,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

