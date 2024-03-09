U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
