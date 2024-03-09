U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

