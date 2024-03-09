Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $17,169,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,741,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.