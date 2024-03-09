US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.37 and last traded at $46.45. 8,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of US Vegan Climate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

