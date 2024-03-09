Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$44.32 and last traded at C$44.41. 66,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 70,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.52.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.47.

