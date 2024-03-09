VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBIV opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 129,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 190.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.