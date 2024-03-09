Verditek (LON:VDTK) Trading Up 9.1%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,287,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Verditek Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £665,580.00, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31.

Verditek Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

