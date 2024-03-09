Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
