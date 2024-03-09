Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,465 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

