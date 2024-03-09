Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

