Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 5,569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

