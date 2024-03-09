Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

