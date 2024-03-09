Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,423 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $44.71 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.