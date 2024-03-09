Widecells Group (LON:WDC) Trading Down 1.7%

Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 67,497,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,974,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Widecells Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28.
Widecells Group Company Profile
WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.
