Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Up 3.7%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
Wizz Air Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
