Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.