Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $24.25 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,562.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,562.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

