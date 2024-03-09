Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.35 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

