Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Garmin in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Chattopadhaya now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.